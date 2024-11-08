No Place for Hindus, Tribals in J''khand if Infiltration Remains Unchecked: Assam CM Himanta

No place for Hindus, tribals in J''khand if infiltration remains unchecked, says Assam CM Himanta | Image: ANI

Kharsawan (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition of encouraging infiltration for political gain, warning that if the trend continued unchecked, Hindus and tribals would have no place in Jharkhand in 20 years. Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge of elections in Jharkhand, made these remarks during a political rally at Kharsawan in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

"There will be no place for tribals and Hindus in Jharkhand after 20 years at the current pace of infiltration from Bangladesh ," he alleged.

Sarma claimed that while the Hindu and tribal populations in the state were rapidly declining, the Muslim population was increasing.

He said that in Santhal Pargana, Hindus and tribals had made up 90 per cent of the population, with tribals at 44 per cent. However, by 2011, the Hindu population had fallen to 67 per cent, and tribals had dropped to just 28 per cent, he alleged.

During the same period, Sarma claimed, the Muslim population had grown from 10 per cent to 22 per cent.

"This election is a choice between the dictatorship of the JMM-led coalition and Prime Minister Modi’s development model," Sarma concluded.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's accusations come amid ongoing political tensions in Jharkhand, where the ruling JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) party has been facing criticism from opposition parties like the BJP over issues related to illegal immigration.