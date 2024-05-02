‘No Political Clearance Sought, Can’t Revoke His Passport Unless…’: MEA on Prajwal Revanna

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a press briefing addressing the recent controversy surrounding JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that “no visa or political clearance was required for Revanna's travel to Germany.” Responding to questions from the media regarding Revanna's overseas trip, the MEA stated, “No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. No political clearance either sought from or issued by us in respect of travel of said MP to Germany.”

Revanna, the JD(S) Hassan MP and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…