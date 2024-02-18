English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 13:19 IST

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

Advertisement

Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated. PTI VIT SLB DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo