Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

No Real Nepotism Exists: Harish Salve at Republic Summit 2024

'When I was made the Solicitor General, it didn't matter to Vajpayee ji (late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee) whether my father was an MP', Harish Salve

Reported by: Digital Desk
Harish Salve on Nepotism
Harish Salve on Nepotism | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Republic Summit 2024: Taking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024, Harish Salve, Senior Advocate Supreme Court, Former Solicitor General & King's Counsel said no real nepotism exists. "No appointments have recently been made along the lines of nepotism. When I was made the Solicitor General of India, it didn't matter to Vajpayee ji (late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee) whether my father was a Member of Parliament. Family should become irrelevant while making appointments", Harish Salve stated at Republic Summit 2024. 

Harish Salve at Republic Summit 2024: Key Highlights From His Session   

  • On being asked if the Collegium system should be scrapped, Harish Salve said, "Show me one country where judges appoint judges?"
  • “Domain expertise has to be brought into the judiciary system. Our Supreme Court of India has to go back to where it was meant to be”, said Salve, Former Solicitor General of India
  • We need to get a good legal system into a pyramidical system and not a rectangular system like it is now. Today we have very few very good judges in Delhi, we need a lot more good judges: Harish Salve, Former Solicitor General of India
  • I don't see any threat to the Constitution of India: Harish Salve, Former Solicitor General of India
  • Today I have seen a change in the political system. India has transformed from an English-speaking school culture to sons of the soil running the country that too differently.
  • “We need to get our courts in sync with the rest of India”, Salve said. 
Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

