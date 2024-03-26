No Registry, No Vote: Why Noida Residents Are Protesting Over Registration of Their Flats? | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: As political parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, thousands of residents in these areas have initiated a campaign, vowing not to participate in the electoral process unless the local authority addresses their demand for the registry of flats they purchased.

Posters bearing the message "No Registry, No Vote" have appeared on gates and walls across numerous apartment complexes in Noida and Greater Noida. These posters also call upon BJP MP and former Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, urging his intervention to address the residents' demand for the registration of their flats.

The protests have intensified notably in various residential complexes, including Gardenia Glory in Sector 46, Noida, Futec Gateway in Sector 75, and Himalayan Pride, Nirala Greens, and Nirala Global in Greater Noida West.

A resident, expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in the registry of flats in one of the towers within his apartment complex, spanning over two years. He stated, "We are tired of making rounds of the builder's office."

Echoing similar sentiments, an elderly resident emphasized that both the builder and local development authority have not been supportive. He urged the government to intervene and facilitate the registry process, granting residents rightful ownership of their flats.

The ongoing protests have achieved some progress, with reports indicating that the builder of Nirala Greens has recently deposited 25% of the outstanding dues to the authority. However, despite this development, residents remain steadfast in their fight for full resolution of their grievances.

Residents have alleged that despite receiving possession of their flats a decade ago, they are still waiting for ownership rights. They claim to have made full payments for their flats years ago, yet they continue to be denied the legal rights associated with property ownership.