New Delhi: A Delhi court has sent BRS leader K Kavitha to 14-day judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on Tuesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek an extension of her custodial interrogation. She will be lodged in Tihar jail till April 9.

For the unversed, the BRS leader was sent to seven-day ED custody on March 16 and it was extended by three days last Saturday. During the proceedings, Kavitha's advocate Nitesh Rana sought interim bail on the grounds of her minor son's exam.

The counsel for the ED countered the bail, saying even if interim bail is to be considered, then an opportunity must be given for filing a reply.

The ED underlined that for both interim and regular bail, there were stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has alleged that Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15. Kavitha's counsel also sought permission to physically inspect the documents submitted by the agency in a sealed cover under provisions 19 (2) of the PMLA.

According to the provision, the authorities concerned, immediately after making an arrest were required to forward the arrest order along with the material in its possession to the court. Earlier while speaking to reporters before entering court, the BRS leader claimed, "It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) suspected that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used these funds to support its election campaigns in Goa and Punjab. According to the remand request submitted to the court, the agency alleges that K. Kavitha was involved in the illegal payment of kickbacks to government officials to gain advantages in the excise policy formulation and implementation. The agency also accuses a leader from the BRS (unnamed) of being complicit in transferring proceeds of crime amounting to ₹100 crore to AAP leaders.

Kavitha, who was arrested from Hyderabad amid a confrontation involving her brother, KT Rama Rao, and ED officials, attempted to appeal her case to the Supreme Court. However, her appeal was swiftly dismissed by a special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi, who emphasized that influential individuals couldn't bypass lower courts.

Interestingly, the same bench was set to hear a similar plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, Kejriwal withdrew his plea following Kavitha's rejection, fearing a similar outcome. Subsequently, Kejriwal was placed in ED custody for seven days.