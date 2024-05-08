No Relief From Heat: IMD Sounds Fresh Heatwave Alert In 8 States as Temperature Hits 45 Degrees Mark | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In no respite from scorching heat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh spell of heatwave in Western India, encompassing Gujarat, Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh, over the next five days.

Intense heatwave conditions affected several areas in Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, isolated regions of Odisha, Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday.

The IMD, however, forecasted that heawave conditions will subside in eastern India and southern Peninsular regions in coming days.

IMD's Heatwave Alert

The Met department forecast for the next five days includes pockets across Saurashtra & Kutch and Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh.

Further, the hot weather condition will prevail in isolated pockets over Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during the next three days.

On Sunday, maximum temperature touched the 45 degree Celsius mark in the areas of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, and north Madhya Pradesh.

Other regions experienced temperatures ranging between 42-44°C, including parts of Marathwada, southeast Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, north Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In the May month, several regions across Northwest India will likely witness increase in temperature by 2 deg C with a slight decrease of 2-3 deg C projected for east Uttar Pradesh.