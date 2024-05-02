Advertisement

Viral Video: In another incident highlighting the issue of the problem of overcrowding due to ticketless passengers on Indian trains, a man encountered a frustrating situation while in the first-class AC coach.

Kushal Mehra shared his experience on 'X' platform, posting snapshots of women blocking the passage to the washrooms on Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express (22949).

The horror on Train no 22949 Delhi Saria Rohilla train first ac continues. Outside my cabin right now when I woke up and went to use the washroom. I couldn't even click the others on the right as I couldn't walk past these women. I asked the attendant, and he says this is how it… pic.twitter.com/7gkdVf9oc9 — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra)

“The horror on Train no 22949 Delhi Saria Rohilla train first ac continues. Outside my cabin right now when I woke up and went to use the washroom. I couldn’t even click the others on the right as I couldn’t walk past these women. I asked the attendant, and he said this is how it is. No one does anything,” he wrote, along with his PNR details.

And the saga didn’t end there. He posted another picture, presumably from inside the coach, showing women comfortably seated on the ground, engrossed in conversation. “This is the latest update right now. They’re really relaxed and having a great chat discussing railway policy making I guess,” he further wrote.

In a later update, he mentioned that the unauthorized occupants outside were removed after he tagged the railway minister in the post.

The video went viral, drawing comments from the public. “If this is the situation in the First AC HA1 Coach, can’t think of the 3rd AC & Sleeper class coaches,” remarked one user on ‘X’. Another offered a different perspective, saying, “While I agree as a passenger POV this is wrong, I couldn’t stop wonder why these middle aged ladies sat near an AC cabin. The amount of excessive heat and other worse conditions could make people take these steps.”

“What is the use of paying so much for a first class ticket if we get to face this kind of arrogance and freeloading?” questioned a third commenter.

