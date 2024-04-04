Advertisement

New Delhi: In an RTI (Right to Information) reply accessed by ANI, the President's Secretariat confirmed that the prefix ‘Shri’ must not be used before the names of Indian Coast Guard officers, with the appropriate prefix being their official ranks as members of the Indian Armed Forces. Back in May 2023, the ceremonial section of the Secretariat issued a letter stating that, for both former and current military officials, only their ranks must be prefixed to their names and not ‘Shri’. The RTI reply confirms that the order passed last year is also applicable to officers of the Indian Coast Guard.

Taking note of the reply, defence officials quoted in the ANI report said that this was a step towards ‘upholding protocol’ when it comes to the proper use of titles for Indian Coast Guard officers. The officials said that there have been several instances in the recent past when incorrect usage of titles for Coast Guard officers has been witnessed in various communications. “This discrepancy is contrary to established service traditions and notified government directives,” the defence officials were quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The usage of correct ranks in official communications, they said, is not simply a matter of formality but rather an important part of the tradition of the Armed Forces. The practice of properly using formal titles, they added. plays a key role in maintaining mutual respect between the various branches of the Armed Forces, fostering a professional environment and generally upholding the dignity of the forces.