Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:44 IST

No Single Recovery of Proceeds of Crime: Atishi Defends Kejriwal's Arrest in Excise Policy Case

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, AAP Minister Atishi clarified the charges.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BJP Want to Suppress AAP Through Central Agencies: Atishi on ED Raids At Kejriwal's PS
No Single Recovery of Proceeds of Crime: Atishi Defends Kejriwal's Arrest in Excise Policy Case | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case, AAP Minister Atishi on Saturday clarified that money trail charges against its leader has alway been under frame of question. 

She added that probe agency has so far not made any recovery of the proceeds of crime of a single AAP leader, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, both arrested under PMLA in excise policy case. 

Adding that Kejriwal's arrest was based on single witness, Atishi said, “Arvind Kejriwal was arrested two days ago in the alleged liquor policy case. He was arrested based on the statement of just one person - Sarath Chandra Reddy, the head of the Aurobindo Pharma.” 

Addressing a press conference, she added, “He owns (Reddy) several other companies. Sarath Chandra Reddy was called for questioning on November 9, 2022. During the questioning, he said he never met Arvind Kejriwal and is not related with the AAP. However, he was arrested following this by the ED.” 

She further alleged that after spending several months in the jail, Reddy changed his statement, saying he has met Arvind Kejriwal. “Following this, Sarath Chandra Reddy got bail,” Atishi added. 

After two hours of questioning at his residence, the probe agency on Thursday night arrested Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. 

It came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to provide any interim protection from ED arrest to the AAP chief in connection with the summonses issued to him in the liquor policy scam case, which he all skipped. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:44 IST

