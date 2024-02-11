Advertisement

Dispur: In a breakthrough move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday instructed the department to install individual prepaid electricity meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony to ensure that “no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees.”

The Assam Chief Minister announced the move on X. Taking to X, he said, “During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees.”

