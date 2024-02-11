Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

‘No Subsidized Power To Be Enjoyed Ministers, Government Employees’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday instructed the power dept to install individual prepaid electricity meters in every government quarters.

Nishtha Narayan
Himanta Vishwa Sarma
‘No Subsidized Power To Be Enjoyed Ministers, Government Employees’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:PTI
Dispur: In a breakthrough move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday instructed the department to install individual prepaid electricity meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony to ensure that “no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees.”

The Assam Chief Minister announced the move on X. Taking to X, he said, “During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Recent Comment on Rahul Gandhi Triggers Row 

FFew days back, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's video of feeding a dog during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' went viral on social media, Sarma's comment on the incident triggered a row.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen attempting to feed a biscuit to a puppy and then giving the same biscuit, rejected by the dog, to a party supporter.

Reacting on the Wayanad MP's video, Sarma said that he and his family could not make him "eat the biscuit". "I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resigned from the Congress," Sarma said on Monday.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, poked fun at Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, and "crown prince" Rahul Gandhi in the widely shared dog biscuit video.

He said, ""Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge Ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and now, Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit, and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker."

