Jammu And Kashmir: No exchange of sweets between BSF and Rangers along the International Border (IB) on Republic Day has taken place, the reason cited is said to be recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan side. One BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan's ceasefire violation in November 2023.

One Border Security Officer (BSF) soldier was killed as the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) at Samba in Jammu region on November 9, 2023. Three major ceasefire violations were reported in a month last year.

Senior BSF Officer told Republic that no directions have come from Frontier for exchange of sweets with Pakistan Rangers. "The reason for the same hasn't been conveyed to us, but directions were not passed for exchanging sweets with Pakistan," he added.





