Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) There was no threat to the life of former AIADMK Minister C Ve Shanmugam, the Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday.

When the writ petition from Shanmugham, Law minister in the previous regime, seeking restoration of police security came up for hearing today, the government advocate told Justice A D Jagadish Chandira that the security was withdrawn from November, 2021 following inputs from central and state intelligence agencies to the effect that there exists no more threat to his life.

Directing the State to file a counter to this effect, the judge adjourned the matter by two weeks.

In his petition, Shanmugam submitted he had been provided with police protection since 2006. When the elections to the State Assembly were on, the political rivals attacked him, his relatives and partymen with deadly weapons on May 8, 2006. In the process one of his close relatives died on the spot. Since then he was provided police security at his residences in Tindivanam, Villupuram and Chennai.

However, it was, all of a sudden, withdrawn in November last year due to political reasons. He had sent a representation on November 19 seeking the reasons for the withdrawal and reminders till January this year. But there was no response from the authorities concerned. Hence, the present petition to explain the reasons and to restore the police security, he said. PTI CORR SA SA