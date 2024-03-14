Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has given conditional permission to the farmers to hold their 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi’s Ramlila ground on March 14. As per police sources, it has been mentioned that the gathering at the venue should not exceed 5,000 people. Apart from this, no tractor trolleys, no march has been permitted at the Ramlila Maidan. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements that may lead to a heavy traffic jam in the national capital on March 14, officials on Wednesday said.

The police have also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi, they said.

Traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police

The umbrella body of farmers' organisations, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, has said they will hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan where a resolution will be passed to "intensify the fight" against the policies of the government.

The SKM in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the Delhi Police have given them the NOC for conducting the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on March 14 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulance with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan told PTI that farmers are allowed to hold the 'mahapanchayat' with the gathering to not significantly exceed 5,000.

He said the farmers have given them the undertaking where they were asked to not come with tractors, without any weapon and also promised that they will not hold any march in Delhi.

Another police officer said the farmers have also been asked to vacate the ground soon after the culmination of their programme after 2.30 pm.

He said strict action may be taken if they don't follow the undertakings and indulge in breaking the law and order in Delhi.

"We hope the SKM leadership will abide by the undertaking they have given to us," the DCP said.

