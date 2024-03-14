'No Water Crisis': Bengaluru Parched, But Govt in Denial Mode

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The situation in Bengaluru is dire, with over 7,000 villages, 1,100 wards, and 220 talukas affected by what is being described as the city's worst water crisis in decades. Despite the evident challenges, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has controversially claimed that 'there is no water crisis,' a statement that contradicts the stark reality on the ground.

Speaking to reporters about the situation in Bengaluru, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated that there is no water crisis. He asserted that although approximately 7,000 borewells have dried up, the government has taken proactive measures to address the issue. These measures include taking over tanker operations and identifying alternative water sources to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the affected areas.

DK Shivakumar also clarified that the state is not supplying water to Tamil Nadu. "As far as Cauvery is concerned, water is being supplied everywhere. BJP is trying to tell us that we are giving water to Tamil Nadu. It is totally false. At no point in time, we can supply water to Tamil Nadu now. There is no water to be released," he said.

He also accused the BJP of playing a political game, Shivaumar further said, "They are trying a political game. Let them do their thing. I have walked and done Padayatra for water. That was to see that Mekedatu was done. I appeal to PM Modi and BJP ministers to give permission for Mekedatu."

On the other hand, amidst Bengaluru's water crisis, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board banned drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing, gardening, construction, and maintenance.

The city has been deeply affected by water scarcity, exacerbated by the drying up of borewells in various areas. Residents, relying on private tankers for their daily water needs, encountered steep price hikes until the district administration intervened, establishing fixed rates for 200 private tankers over four months.