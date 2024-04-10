×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

No Weight Loss, Kejriwal Gained 1 kg in Tihar: BJP Leader Claims

Bidhuri backed his claim by citing an official medical health chart.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Image:R Bharat
New Delhi: Delhi's Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, has made a big claim, stating that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not shed any weight in Tihar jail, rather, he purportedly gained 1 kg. Bidhuri backed his claim by citing an official medical health chart. Furthermore, Bidhuri pointed out that Kejriwal's vital statistics, including blood pressure and sugar levels, are within the normal range.  

"Allegations have been made that the weight of CM (Arvind Kejriwal) has come down by 4.5 kg, but the official information states that his weight has gone up by 1 kg. Jail rules are the same for everyone, whether a common man or a VIP. Just yesterday, his wife (Sunita Kejriwal) and PA Vibhav met him for half an hour. Arvind Kejriwal had requested the court that he be allowed to meet his lawyers five times a week. The court didn't accept it, because jail rules state that meetings can be held twice a week," a leading portal quoted Delhi LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as saying.

Earlier,  Tihar jail had also issued a statement, saying that Kejriwal's weight is constant at 65 Kg. Senior leader Atishi had alleged that Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21. Moreover, she accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail. Republic TV had also accessed the test reports of the Delhi Chief Minister from his confinement in Tihar jail, according to which Kejriwal's weight remains steady at 65 kg, and his sugar and blood pressure levels are within the normal range. 

“On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two Doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight has been constant at 65 Kg, since he arrived in jail and to date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per the Court order. His vital statistics are normal”, the statement released by Tihar read.  

What AAP Had Claimed?

Speaking to reporters, Atishi had said the Aam Aadmi Party will seek legal help over the chief minister's health condition.  If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey reiterated Atishi's claims and said it was on record that Kejriwal's weight had gone down to 65 kg from 69.5 kg.  "He is a severe diabetic. Diabetes is not just one disease. It can also lead to other severe illnesses. In the last 12 days, his weight has gone down from 69.5 kg to 65 kg. This is on record. We want that there should not be any irresponsible behaviour regarding his health," he said.  

When asked about Tihar authorities denying the claims about Kejriwal's health, he said, "He has been in Tihar for a couple of days. We are talking about the time since he has been arrested by the ED. In ED custody, his sugar levels went down, which was a severe health risk." 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

