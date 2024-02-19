Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Taking note of a submission that the defintion of ‘forests’ under Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 leaves out nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land in the country, the Supreme Court, on Monday, said that any fresh proposal for the opening of a zoo or safari on forest land will now require prior approval of the apex court.

“No Zoos/Safaris to be notified in forests lands without prior approval...any proposal for the establishment of zoo/safaris referred to in the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 owned by Govt or any authority in forest areas other than protected areas shall not be finally approved save and except with the prior permission of this court," it said.

Dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the amendments to the forest conservation law of 2023, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed all states and Union Territories to provide the details of forest lands under their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31 of this year.

These details, which will encompass forest like areas, unclassed forest land and community forest land, must be put up by the Ministry of Enviornment, Forest and Climate Change on its website by April 15.

In its interim order, the bench asked the states and UTs to act as per the definition of "forest" as laid down by the top court in the 1996 judgment in the case of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India.

It noted that the process of identifying land recorded as forests in government records is going on as per the amended law.

In the aforementioned batch of petitions, the petitioners have alleged that the definition of ‘forest’ which was broadly laid out by the 1996 SC judgment, has been narrowed down under Section 1A of the ammended law. Under this section, a piece of land may only be considered a ‘forest’ if it is explicitly recorded as such in a government record.

On March 27, 2023, the Centre had introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill. The pleas laid out before the court challenge the constitutionality of the amended law and want it struck down as null and void.

With inputs from PTI.