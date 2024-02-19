Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

No Zoos, No Safaris on Forest Lands Without Prior Court Permission: SC

The SC has also directed all states and Union Territories to provide details of the forest lands under their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31 this year.

Digital Desk
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Taking note of a submission that the defintion of ‘forests’ under Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 leaves out nearly 1.99 lakh sq km of forest land in the country, the Supreme Court, on Monday, said that any fresh proposal for the opening of a zoo or safari on forest land will now require prior approval of the apex court.

“No Zoos/Safaris to be notified in forests lands without prior approval...any proposal for the establishment of zoo/safaris referred to in the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 owned by Govt or any authority in forest areas other than protected areas shall not be finally approved save and except with the prior permission of this court," it said.

Advertisement

Dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the amendments to the forest conservation law of 2023, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed all states and Union Territories to provide the details of forest lands under their jurisdiction to the Centre by March 31 of this year.

These details, which will encompass forest like areas, unclassed forest land and community forest land, must be put up by the Ministry of Enviornment, Forest and Climate Change on its website by April 15. 

Advertisement

In its interim order, the bench asked the states and UTs to act as per the definition of "forest" as laid down by the top court in the 1996 judgment in the case of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India.

It noted that the process of identifying land recorded as forests in government records is going on as per the amended law.

Advertisement

In the aforementioned batch of petitions, the petitioners have alleged that the definition of ‘forest’ which was broadly laid out by the 1996 SC judgment, has been narrowed down under Section 1A of the ammended law. Under this section, a piece of land may only be considered a ‘forest’ if it is explicitly recorded as such in a government record. 

On March 27, 2023, the Centre had introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill. The pleas laid out before the court challenge the constitutionality of the amended law and want it struck down as null and void. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

10 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo