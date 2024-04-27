'Nobody Can Capture An Inch of Our Land: Rajnath Singh on India-China Border Dispute | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: No force can capture even an inch of our land, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sticking to his stance on India-China border row. He assured the countrymen of no compromise on national security.

Speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, the Defence Minister added that NDA government will never compromise the national interest.

Advertisement

He further added that both the nations are holding peaceful talks and the border issue will be resolved, keeping the national interest on top of everything.

“India-China having peaceful talk, the border issue can be resolved without compromising the national interest, it is my firm belief. I want to assure the people of this country that they can be rest assured about the security of the nation.”

Advertisement

Maintaining his stand on India's right on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Defence Minister said, "Pok belonged to India and will always remain part of India.”

Advertisement

#RajnathAndArnab | PoK belonged to India, it will always remain with India, the way development is going in Kashmir, it is remarkable, the people of PoK will themselves understand that they should be on the side of development, PoK residents would demand merger with India:… pic.twitter.com/VCJHIjEQrf — Republic (@republic)

“PoK belonged to India, it will always remain with India, the way development is going in Kashmir, it is remarkable, the people of PoK will themselves understand that they should be on the side of development, PoK residents would eventually demand merger with India.”

Advertisement

Singh further added that the residents of PoK are part of India and that the doors are open for them to embrace the country. He said, “Pok residents are our own. Our hearts are open and waiting for them. They are close to our hearts.”

Taking a swipe at the neighbouring country, he highlighted the unrest in the nation amid shortage of ration. “Residents of PoK in dire straits, while Pakistan sees unrest for ration, here we are providing free ration to our people.”