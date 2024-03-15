×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Greater Noida: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

On Thursday evening, when the couple's son, 21, returned home he found his mother lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury on the body, an official said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Image used for representation. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The body of a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot injury was found at her house in Greater Noida on Thursday evening with the police suspecting the role of her absconding husband in the murder, officials said.

The couple, who had been married for around 25 years, lived in the Surajpur area and frequently quarrelled over various issues, they said.

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, when the couple's 21-year-old son returned home he found his mother lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot injury on the body, a police officer said.

On being alerted, a team of Surajpur police station officials rushed to the spot along with forensic experts, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

They recovered the body as sent it for postmortem, the spokesperson said.

"The woman's husband, who runs a grocery store, was missing from the spot and some neighbours informed the police that the couple had some argument in the afternoon. The husband left the home in the evening," the officer said.

Advertisement

The couple's elder son had allegedly committed suicide two years ago, according to the police.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson said. 

Advertisement

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

LIVE News

a few seconds ago
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA)

Who is Mohammad Mustafa?

4 minutes ago
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said

Bengaluru Water Crisis

22 minutes ago
The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society

Girl Dies After Falling

25 minutes ago
Earthquake hit Manipur's Ukhrul

Earthquake Manipur

33 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Uthappa's MSD verdict

37 minutes ago
Massive twister can be seen approaching Kansas

Kansas Tornado

42 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Noida Woman Dead

an hour ago
Do Not Cross

Austin Bomb Threat

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Atal Setu Car Accident

Bus Services Mumbai

an hour ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak Polls

2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav

Wade to retire from FC

2 hours ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Railway stations renamed

2 hours ago
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning

Fire at Furniture Factory

2 hours ago
Putin

Russian Elections

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News13 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo