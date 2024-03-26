×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Noida: 7-Year Old Killed After Car Hits Bike on Holi

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bike the boy was riding on has been detained, their vehicle impounded and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Road accident
A Noida boy was killed in a road accident on Holi. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Noida: A seven-year-old boy died on Monday when a car collided with a motorcycle he was riding on with his father. The motorcycle he was riding on with his father was hit by a car at the Indus Valley intersection in Noida's Sector-62. As per a police spokesperson, the boy, who was a resident of the Chhijarsis village, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but ultimately succumbed to his wounds. The driver of the car was detained and their vehicle was impounded by the police, the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings were underway.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road accidents in 2023 that resulted in the death of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

