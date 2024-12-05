Noida Administration Prohibits Gatherings Under Section 163 Ahead Of Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary

Noida: The Noida administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in Noida ahead of the death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 6 in the wake of the recent farmers' protest march. The restriction under Section 163 will remain implemented till December 7.

Every year, on December 6, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, significant events take place at the Dalit Prerna Sthal and surrounding areas in Noida.

Taking into consideration the protest march to Delhi called by the farmers, the Noida Police have made robust security arrangements at the site. A heavy police presence will be stationed at Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 2 of the Dalit Prerna Sthal. The Noida Police have also prepared a special plan to ensure traffic remains unaffected.

Section 163 will be in place in Noida from Thursday till December 7. The authorities have also warned of strict action against those engaging in protests or demonstrations.

The announcement comes a day after farmers' body BKU had called on its workers and members from western Uttar Pradesh districts to gather at the Zero Point in Greater Noida on Wednesday.