Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:04 IST
5 Injured as Speeding Car Collides with Mall in Noida
As per media reports, the incident occurred today early morning at around 04:30 am.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
a speeding Audi car collided with the wall of a toilet near Noida Sector 37. | Image:X
Advertisement
Noida: At least five people were injured after a speeding luxury car lost its control and collided with the wall of a roadside toilet in Noida.
As per media reports, the incident occurred today early morning at around 04:30 am when the white Audio collided with the wall near the Sector 37 bus stand of the Sector 39 police station area.
A part of the wall was also severely damaged.
Advertisement
Police officials said that all the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officials are currently looking into the matter.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.