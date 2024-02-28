a speeding Audi car collided with the wall of a toilet near Noida Sector 37. | Image: X

Advertisement

Noida: At least five people were injured after a speeding luxury car lost its control and collided with the wall of a roadside toilet in Noida.

At least five people were injured after a speeding white Audi lost its control and collided with the wall of a roadside toilet in Noida Sector 37. #Noida #RoadAccident #accidentinnoida pic.twitter.com/vJpQJFwVNZ — Republic (@republic) February 28, 2024

As per media reports, the incident occurred today early morning at around 04:30 am when the white Audio collided with the wall near the Sector 37 bus stand of the Sector 39 police station area.

A part of the wall was also severely damaged.

Advertisement

Police officials said that all the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials are currently looking into the matter.