Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Noida Court Grants Bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav

A Gautam Buddh Nagar court Friday granted bail to controversial YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav in suspected drugs case, his lawyers said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Elvish Yadav Controversy
Noida Court Grants Bail to YouTuber Elvish Yadav | Image:ani
Noida: A Gautam Buddh Nagar court Friday granted bail to controversial YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav in suspected drugs case, his lawyers said.

Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venoms as recreational drugs in parties he hosted.

"The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each which would be submitted in the court," Advocate Prashant Rathi said.

However, it may take some time before Yadav walks out of the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida, where he is lodged since March 17, said advocate Deepak Bhati, who is also representing Yadav in the case.

"We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow," Bhati told PTI.

The 26-year-old controversial Youtuber, also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to police. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:11 IST

