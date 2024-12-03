Noida Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Rs 1 Crore from Chemical Import-Export Company

Noida: Cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a Noida-based company of Rs one crore under the pretext of facilitating a chemical purchase deal, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter based on the complaint of Ashish, a senior official at the chemical export firm 'New Age Techsy Research Private Limited', they said.

The fraudsters communicated with the company via phone and e-mail, Inspector Vijay Gautam of Cyber ​​Crime Police Station said.

However, they consistently refused to meet in person or complete the required paperwork, Gautam said.

He said that when the chemical did not arrive, the company found that both the e-mail and the phone number were fake.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer said.