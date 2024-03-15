×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Noida Shocker: Class 12 Girl Falls from 18th-Floor Flat, Dies

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants on the balcony when the incident took place on Thursday evening

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead | Image:X
  • 1 min read
Noida: A Class 12 student died on Thursday allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants on the balcony when the incident took place in the evening, officials said.

"The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.

When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot for inspection and further legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson added.

A senior officer told a news agency that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examinations in the school and had cleared it successfully.

"It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd-floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

