Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Noida: Fire Breaks Out in Sector-32 Horticulture Dumping Ground

A fire broke out in a dumping ground in Noida's Sector-32 on Monday. Noida authorities have sought aid from neighbouring districts to bring it under control.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A fire has broken out in Noida's Sector 32.
A fire has broken out in Noida's Sector 32. | Image:ANI
Noida: A massive fire has reportedly broken out in a horticulture dumping ground in Noida's Sector 32 near Noida City Centre. ANI quoted CFO Pradeep Kumar as saying that the fire was reported at 18:00. The fire is presently out of control and more than 20 vehicles of the Noida Fire Brigade team are involved in bringing it under control. 

Noida authorities have also reached out to fire brigade teams from neighbouring districts. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

