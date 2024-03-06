×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Noida Gears Up for Superfast Commutes: Rapid Train, Metro to Zoom Together on Dual-Track

The first dual-track to come up in Uttar Pradesh's Noida where both metro and rapid rail will operate concurrently.

Reported by: Digital Desk
rapid rail
Dual track to come up in Noida for Rapid rail and Metro | Image:PTI/ Representational
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Noida: The national capital region (NCR) Noida is going through a massive transition with a series of development works including construction of an International Airport, Metro Projects, announcement of Rapid Rails and other connectivity and infrastructural projects. Now, the city is all set to witness a groundbreaking development in its transportation infrastructure with the construction of the first track in Uttar Pradesh where both metro and rapid rail will operate concurrently.

The proposed route, which has been finalised to take shape, will connect Ghaziabad to the Noida Airport. The route will feature a three-coach metro and an eight-coach rapid rail extending between the two NCR cities.

The project will serve lakhs of commuters daily

A similar dual-mode track is said to have been developed by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NCRC), connecting the route with the Greno West Metro.

It is being said that the unique blend of metro and rapid rail on the same track is a pioneering initiative, which will take the development infrastructure to another level, while keeping a check on the cost of infrastructural projects.

The designed integration on dual-track has been finalised in a way that it will accommodate both metros and rapid rails. Reports suggest that the dual track will support a weight of approximately 42 tons per metro coach and about 60 tons per rapid rail coach.

As per information, the operation of the two connectivity systems will however have a notable speed difference. While the rapid rail is expected to reach speeds between 140 to 160 km per hour, the metro trains are likely to be operated at a speed of around 120 km per hour.

Notably, the Aqua Line metro currently operational in Noida caps at a maximum of 80 km/h, typically cruising at 45 to 50 km/h.

Rapid rail will halt at 11 strategically located stations

The rapid rail will halt at 11 strategically located stations, connecting key areas from Ghaziabad to Noida Airport. The metro route includes stations from Siddharth Vihar to Ecotech-1E, extending the connectivity across the region. Passengers wishing to travel beyond the metro’s terminus will have to switch to the rapid rail.

The proposed rapid rail line boasts 25 stations, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crores per station, summing up to a total of Rs 1000 crores. The plan includes 11 stations for the rapid rail and 14 for the metro, all sharing a single track.

The project with innovative elevated track, which will span 72.2 Km, is likely to facilitate a seamless connection from Ghaziabad to Noida Airport connecting Greno West Metro aiming to benefit around lakhs of commuters daily. The project is likely to be completed by 2031.

The estimated construction cost of the project is Rs 16,189 crores, funded by contributions from the central government (20%), state government (50%), and other stakeholders (30%), under the supervision of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World13 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News18 minutes ago
