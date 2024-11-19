Published 07:26 IST, November 19th 2024
After Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad Shut All Schools As Air Pollution Hits New High
The decision was announced as GRAP-IV was imposed in the Delhi-NCR, which also includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
After Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad Shut All Schools As Air Pollution Hits New High | Image: ANI/PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:03 IST, November 19th 2024