Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty, Police Impose Rs 33,000 Fine

Noida Traffic police fined the driver Rs 33,000 for breaking traffic rules, including reckless driving, operating a two-wheeler without a helmet

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Noida Viral Video: Everybody in the country took part in various forms of celebration for the auspicious occasion of Holi. Some people follow the traditional Holi customs, enjoying the holiday with their friends and family in water and painting them with colors. However, some people have experimented with different approaches to make the day truly memorable. But when a Noida girl who fell into the latter group tried to make her Holi 2024 exciting by going completely outside the box, things didn't work out well for her as all she got was humiliation and a lot of trolling. 

One of the videos had a woman trying to mimic a well-known moment from the film Titanic by standing with both of her arms outstretched on the backseat of a moving scooter. The driver used the brakes, and she was down on the ground in a matter of seconds, but she didn't stop being reckless.

Noida Traffic police fined the driver Rs 33,000 for breaking traffic rules, including reckless driving, operating a two-wheeler without a helmet, and violating prescribed criteria on air pollution, following the viral video on social media. Police have also filed a formal complaint under the relevant offenses, according to DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra. He said, "I appeal to parents and children to follow the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. Doing stunts or putting your life in danger is a punishable offence. Avoid it."

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Viral

