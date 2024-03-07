×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Noida Girl Taking Board Exams Raped While on Way to Tuition

In a shocking incident, a class 12 student, who is taking ongoing board exams, was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Noida Girl Taking Board Exams Raped While on Way to Tuition | Image:ANI
Noida: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student, who is taking ongoing board exams, was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man from her neighbourhood in Noida Extension while she was on her way to tuition, police officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, who was at large since the incident on February 29, was held from Shahberi furniture market on Wednesday, the officials said.

"My daughter was on her way to a tuition class when the accused coaxed her into talking to him. He then administered an intoxicating substance to her, making her unconscious and took her to a flat where he forced himself on her," the girl's father said in his complaint to the police.

The accused also made objectionable videos and took pictures of the girl. He then threatened the girl of circulating the pictures and videos on internet if she told anyone about the incident, the father alleged.

"My daughter is having her board examinations but is very disturbed because of the incident. Somehow, she revealed her ordeal to her mother," he added.

The local Bisrakh police station received an information about the incident on Tuesday and immediately an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 328 (administering poison with intent to harm someone), and 506 (criminal intimidation), a police spokesperson said.

Charges under the provisions of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case.

"Accused Usman Saifi was held from the furniture market in Shahberi area of Noida Extension on Wednesday after a tip-off," the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings in the case are underway. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

