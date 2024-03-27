×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Noida: How a New 32km-long Highway Along Yamuna Pushta Road Will Ease Traffic Woes

The proposed highway will serve as a bypass for the existing Noida Expressway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana Expressway
The expressway will also help in accommodating the surge in population owing to flourishing corporate presence. | Image:ani(Representative image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: A study has been conducted for a new expressway to decongest the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The study, carried out by Noida Authority, RITES, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the irrigation department, came out with a proposed 32km-long highway along the Yamuna Pushta Road.

The proposed highway will serve as a bypass for the existing Noida Expressway. It will also help in accommodating the surge in population owing to flourishing corporate presence. The proposed highway is slated to span from Sector 94 near the Delhi border at Kalindi Kunj to Sector 150 near Greater Noida, with a connectivity link to the Yamuna Expressway.

Advertisement

This new project is specifically planned to manage the anticipated influx of commuters with the airport’s operational debut in October.

Despite the availability of a 11-km stretch of the Pushta Road since June 2014, it remains underutilized due to its infrastructural limitations. It prompted the authorities to look into the feasibility of the new route. To address the issue, a nine-member panel, led by additional CEO Sanjay Khatri and comprising officials from NHAI, the irrigation department, and RITES, was constituted in November last year.

Advertisement

The committee carried out a survey on December 29 to examine the cross-sectional and longitudinal details of the proposed expressway, alongside the crucial factors governing its alignment.

With further site inspections in the pipeline, consultations with NHAI, UP Irrigation Department, and RITES were underway.

Advertisement

It is expected that the new route will significantly boost connectivity to various residential sectors along the river, including 128, 135, 150, 151, and 168, as well as Greater Noida.

Moreover, to facilitate seamless travel, two rotaries are also being planned at both ends of the proposed expressway. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Education News

AIBE 18 results out

3 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

4 minutes ago
World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day 2024

5 minutes ago
Yen

Yen hits 34-year low

6 minutes ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

8 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia To Host Hope Gala

8 minutes ago
UK businesses

UK businesses scale back

10 minutes ago
Education News

CA application correction

11 minutes ago
Munawar Faruqi

Munawar Detained

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Broad on Virat Kohli

14 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara To Enter Politics?

16 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar holds steady

16 minutes ago
Hyundai

Hyundai's 3-year plan

17 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

17 minutes ago
Satyam Surana

Indian Student in UK

23 minutes ago
TikTok

Chinese TikTok sellers

26 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee may stabilise

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo