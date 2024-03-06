×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Noida-Greater Noida Get Closer! Metro Aqua Line Extension Worth Rs 416 Crore Approved by UP Cabinet

The NMRC metro extension, approved by the UP cabinet, will enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Noida Metro Aqua Line
The Noida Metro Aqua Line extension has been approved by the UP cabinet. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Cabinet has approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor. The new extension will cut travel time between Noida and Greater Noida. The new Noida Metro extension will be built by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) at a cost of Rs 416.34 crore, says the DPR (detailed project report).

The Aqua Line metro extension will run at a stretch of 2.60 km from the Noida Metro Depot station in Greater Noida to Boraki station in the same vicinity. There will be another station - the Junpat Village station - in between. Moreover, a multi-modal transport hub is in the offing at Boraki, said officials on Wednesday.

Advertisement

NMRC on Noida Metro Extension approved by UP

"The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, in a landmark decision, has granted approval for the detailed project report concerning the extension of the Aqua Line corridor from Depot Station to the multi-modal transport hub (MMTH) Boraki site," said NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M. 

Advertisement

"The MMTH Boraki site, slated to become a bustling multimodal transportation hub encompassing essential facilities such as railway passenger terminal and bus terminal, will now benefit from the inclusion of metro connectivity," added the NMRC MD.

NMRC further said the metro line extension project, which it calls "transformative", will enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

Advertisement

The DPR will be sent for further approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. "The approval granted by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet marks a pivotal milestone in the realisation of this visionary project. The DPR will now be forwarded to the Centre for its crucial endorsement, further advancing the journey towards enhanced connectivity and prosperity for the citizens of UP," said Lokesh M.

Meanwhile, two other Noida Metro extension proposals are being planned by NMRC.

Advertisement

The NMRC currently runs its metro on a single 29.7-km-long corridor between Noida's Sector 51 Metro station and Depot station in Greater Noida.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

6 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

6 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

6 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

12 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

12 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karan Welcomes New Swanky Ride HM Contessa To His Garage

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Why Pratyasa was Khelo India University Games’s most successful athlete

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Anant-Radhika Extended Pre-Wedding Bash: Here's What Happened On March 6

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 GG vs RCB live: RCB in deep trouble

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Solskjaer wanted Bellingham and Halland in the squad; United ignored him

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo