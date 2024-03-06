The Noida Metro Aqua Line extension has been approved by the UP cabinet. | Image: PTI

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Cabinet has approved the extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line corridor. The new extension will cut travel time between Noida and Greater Noida. The new Noida Metro extension will be built by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) at a cost of Rs 416.34 crore, says the DPR (detailed project report).

The Aqua Line metro extension will run at a stretch of 2.60 km from the Noida Metro Depot station in Greater Noida to Boraki station in the same vicinity. There will be another station - the Junpat Village station - in between. Moreover, a multi-modal transport hub is in the offing at Boraki, said officials on Wednesday.

NMRC on Noida Metro Extension approved by UP

"The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, in a landmark decision, has granted approval for the detailed project report concerning the extension of the Aqua Line corridor from Depot Station to the multi-modal transport hub (MMTH) Boraki site," said NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M.

"The MMTH Boraki site, slated to become a bustling multimodal transportation hub encompassing essential facilities such as railway passenger terminal and bus terminal, will now benefit from the inclusion of metro connectivity," added the NMRC MD.

NMRC further said the metro line extension project, which it calls "transformative", will enhance connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

The DPR will be sent for further approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. "The approval granted by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet marks a pivotal milestone in the realisation of this visionary project. The DPR will now be forwarded to the Centre for its crucial endorsement, further advancing the journey towards enhanced connectivity and prosperity for the citizens of UP," said Lokesh M.

Meanwhile, two other Noida Metro extension proposals are being planned by NMRC.

The NMRC currently runs its metro on a single 29.7-km-long corridor between Noida's Sector 51 Metro station and Depot station in Greater Noida.