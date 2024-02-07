Advertisement

Noida, Greater Noida Traffic Advisory: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bulandshahr visit on Thursday, Noida traffic police have issued an advisory imposing intermittent restrictions on both the Noida and Yamuna expressways. However, emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders etc will be allowed to move during traffic diversion. For the unversed, PM Modi will commence his campaign for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a rally in Bulandshahr today. The move is seen as a pivotal development in the political circle, parties prepare for the Lok Sabha polls.

🚨यातायात निर्देशिका🚨

दिनांक 25.01.24 को जनपद बुलंदशहर में अतिविशिष्ट महानुभाव का आगमन/भ्रमण कार्यक्रम प्रस्तावित है जिसके दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुधनगर में आकस्मिक स्थिति में नोएडा–ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस–वे व यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर अल्प समय के लिए यातायात डायवर्जन किया जायेगा... pic.twitter.com/eWFtYxZ5TW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) January 25, 2024

Key Traffic Diversions in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Greater Noida

Traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout and it will be able to go towards the destination via DSC route.

The traffic going from DND towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-01 route and DSC route, the advisory stated.

The traffic going from Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will be diverted towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-03 route and DSC route, it added.

The traffic going from Sector 37 via expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via DSC route via double service road, it said.

Those going from Greater Noida towards Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Charkha roundabout towards Sector 94. This traffic will be able to reach its destination via Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.

For commuters going from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla, there will be diversion towards Sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via DSC route, MP-03 route from Sector 37.

The traffic going from GIP Mall towards DND via Filmcity flyover will be diverted by U-turn below Filmcity flyover. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination through the DSC route and elevated route, according to the advisory.

Those going towards Delhi via DND flyover from Rajnigandha side will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route.

Traffic going towards Delhi via Sector 14A flyover from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15 will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination from New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route, it added.

In Greater Noida, the traffic going from Zero Point via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will be able to reach the destination via Kasna town, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be able to get down towards Jewar town ahead of Jewar toll plaza and go towards the destination via Sabauta underpass via Khurja bypass via Jahangirpur.

Also, those going from Pari Chowk towards Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Sujpur. This traffic will be able to reach its destination from Surajpur via Greater Noida West.

“In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001,” the police said in the advisory.

“The diversion on the two key expressways could be made only in case that is required. The diversions have been announced to make sure commuters opt for alternative routes and any inconvenience to them is avoided,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said.