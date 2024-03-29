Updated March 29th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
Noida: Gunshots Fired, Stones Pelted As Brawl Breaks Out Between Amity University Students
: A purported video of a brawl outside the Amity University in Noida Sector-126 emerged on social media.
Noida: A purported video of a brawl outside the Amity University in Noida Sector-126 emerged on social media showing a violent clash between two group of students on March 28.
At least two round of gunshots were fired, stones were pelted as a dozen of students attacked two youths sitting inside a car, claimed reports. The victim's car was also vandalised by the students.
The two victim claimed that approached the Sector-126 Police Station to lodge the issue, however, the outpost incharge threatened them to refrain from filing complaint.
The victims accused the outpost incharge of removing the ‘firing’ incident from the complaint letter.
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
