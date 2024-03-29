Advertisement

Noida: A purported video of a brawl in Noida Sector-126 emerged on social media showing a clash between two group of students on March 28. At least two round of gunshots were fired, stones were pelted as a dozen of students attacked two youths sitting inside a car, claimed reports. The victim's car was also allegedly vandalised by the students.

The two victim claimed that they approached the Sector-126 Police Station to lodge the issue, however, the outpost incharge allegedly threatened them to refrain from filing complaint. The victims accused the outpost incharge of removing the ‘firing’ incident from the complaint letter. A police spokesperson said after the matter came to light, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 Police Station. "Two accused, who carried out a deadly attack on the students of a private institute, were arrested from the Pushta Road today. The arrested accused, along with their associates, fired aerial gunshots, assaulted and abused another student and his companions," the police spokesperson said. Efforts are being made to arrest other people involved in the matter, the spokesperson said.

"The two sides had argued on Thursday over an old grouse. They had reached a compromise in the matter. But again in the evening, the two sides argued and it extended to the level of violence," local police told PTI.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (assault), 504 (provocation to breach public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal act done by multiple people), police said.

(with PTI inputs)