Fallen Poles, Uprooted Trees, Major Traffic Jams After Powerful Hailstorm Hits Noida, Delhi

Noida: A major pole fell in front of Sector-145 Metro Station on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after heavy rainfall and gusty winds hit the region. On Wednesday, Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden shift in weather, as a powerful dust storm accompanied by heavy rainfall swept through the area.

Traffic jams, uprooted trees, and damaged vehicles were reported in multiple locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby regions as strong winds wreaked havoc.

The dust storm, combined with rain, led to significant traffic congestion as commuters were returning home from work.

Several areas in Delhi-NCR experienced power outages, as strong winds and hailstorms damaged electric wires, with some cables further impacted by fallen trees.

Beyond traffic disruptions, train, flight, and metro services were also affected due to the severe storm.

Airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, issued advisories urging passengers to check for schedule changes.

"Rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening. Please check your flight status here before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," Air India stated.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata are impacting flights. We understand weather delays are never easy, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport,"IndiGo informed its passengers.

Besides the airlines, the Delhi Metro also issued a statement regarding service disruptions across multiple lines.

"Due to sudden windstorms, there has been some damage to the overhead electrical (OHE) system, as well as external objects falling onto metro tracks at certain locations. As a result, metro services are affected and being regulated on impacted sections of the Red, Yellow, and Pink Lines near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin stations. Efforts are underway to remove these objects and restore the OHE system immediately," the DMRC said.

Power Disruptions Across Delhi-NCR

The severe thunderstorm that hit Delhi-NCR on Wednesday caused regional power outages, as strong winds and uprooted trees damaged electric cables.