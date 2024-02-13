Noida: Husband, Wife Killed in Collision With Car, 5-Year Old Daughter Survives

Advertisement

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH: A husband-wife duo died and their five-year-old daughter was hospitalised after the bike they were astride allegedly collided with a car in Noida. The accident took place around 14:00 on Monday at the Sector 31-25 intersection and involved the family's motorcycle colliding with a Hyundai i20. The husband, Ranjan Kumar died at the scene of the accident while the wife, Ruby, died during treatment at a nearby hospital. The couple's five-year-old daughter, Milky, who suffered injuries during the collision, is undergoing treatment at the very same Sector 71 hospital.

The bodies of the couple have been sent for post-mortem examination and an FIR has been lodged at the local police station. While the car involved in the accident has been impounded, its drivers remain at large.

Advertisement

With inputs for PTI.