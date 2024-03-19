×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Jewar Airport Runway Ready for Trials, Flight Operations Likely From September 29

Jewar airport: The deadline to complete the radar work has been set on August 30 whereas the flight operations are proposed to begin on September 29.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Noida's Jewar Airport.
The project cost of the first phase of the airport is valued at Rs 10,056 crore | Image:Twitter/Representative
Noida: The 3,900-metre-long runway at the Noida International Airport in Jewar is ready for the landing trails. Currently, radar systems and other technical apparatus are being installed at the airport. About 80 per cent of the work at the airport has been completed. According to sources, initiation of flight equipment installation, with the terminal building structure completed and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower is nearing completion.

Glass installation for the building is underway. The procurement of necessary machinery, technology, and equipment for the tower is being done.

Rs 10,056 crore-project

The project cost of the first phase of the airport valued at Rs 10,056 crore. Out of the total cost, Rs 7,371 crore has already been spent.

The deadline to complete the radar work has been set on August 30 whereas the flight operations are proposed to begin on September 29.

Moreover, the airport surveillance radar installation is set to conclude by the end of October this year, with the system acquisition from Russia finalised, with a slight delay in its arrival to India. Despite this, 50-60 flights may be initiated without radar. 

Moreover, the weather-related equipment installed in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is now operational which will provide visibility data before flight trials commence. Visibility information is crucial for aircraft operations at the airport. Reflectors and signage are also being installed along the runway to help pilots during takeoff and landing operations.
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

