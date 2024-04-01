Noida man gets bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 for Uber ride, video goes viral | Image: Image Created By AI (Copilot)

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing an Uber customer who received a whopping bill of over ₹ 7 crore.

A Noida man called Ashish Mishra has shared a video on social media platform X claiming that he received a bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 after booking an Uber autorickshaw ride for just ₹ 62.

Ashish Mishra Uber customer shared this information on his X handle, he says, “Early in the morning @Uber_Indiamade @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been canceled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for Rs 62.”

image: X

The Noida man has tagged Uber India with a witty remark on this blunder mistake. The video was shared on X on Mar 29, 2024 and has got over 79.1K Views so far.

Watch Viral Uber Video Here:

Uber India support has commented on this post about 17 hours ago, they say, “Hey Abhishek, if there is a specific trip that you would like us to look into? Kindly share the date and time of the trip along with your registered contact details. Our team will look into it.”

screen grab of Uber India reply

Comment section on the other hand is full of witty replies and reactions. One user shared his bill details saying, “Bhai mere sath bhi hua tha Friday ko n driver ne muje bhi jane nahi dia tha.”

Another user says, “Waiting time का चार्ज भी लगा हुआ है 5,99,09,189” which loosely translates to, “they have charged you with waiting time also of ₹ 5,99,09,189”