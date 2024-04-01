×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Noida Man Gets Bill Of ₹ 766,83,762 For An Uber Autorickshaw Ride, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video on social media shows a man claiming that he received a bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 after booking an autorickshaw ride in Noida.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Noida man gets bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 for Uber ride, video goes viral
Noida man gets bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 for Uber ride, video goes viral | Image:Image Created By AI (Copilot)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media today showing an Uber customer who received a whopping bill of over ₹ 7 crore.

A Noida man called Ashish Mishra has shared a video on social media platform X claiming that he received a bill of ₹ 7,66,83,762 after booking an Uber autorickshaw ride for just ₹ 62.

Advertisement

Ashish Mishra Uber customer shared this information on his X handle, he says, “Early in the morning @Uber_Indiamade @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been canceled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for Rs 62.”

image: X

The Noida man has tagged Uber India with a witty remark on this blunder mistake. The video was shared on X on Mar 29, 2024 and has got over 79.1K Views so far.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Uber Video Here:

Uber India support has commented on this post about 17 hours ago, they say, “Hey Abhishek, if there is a specific trip that you would like us to look into? Kindly share the date and time of the trip along with your registered contact details. Our team will look into it.”

screen grab of Uber India reply

Comment section on the other hand is full of witty replies and reactions. One user shared his bill details saying, “Bhai mere sath bhi hua tha Friday ko n driver ne muje bhi jane nahi dia tha.”

Advertisement

Another user says, “Waiting time  का चार्ज भी लगा हुआ है 5,99,09,189” which loosely translates to, “they have charged you with waiting time also of ₹ 5,99,09,189” 

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

a few seconds ago
Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a minute ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

a minute ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

11 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

12 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

12 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

12 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

12 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

16 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

19 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

20 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

21 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

24 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

25 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo