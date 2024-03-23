×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Noida Metro To Commence From 2 PM On Holi

Passenger services on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will commence from 2 pm on March 25 on account of Holi, officials said on Saturday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Noida Metro To Commence From 2 PM On Holi
Noida Metro To Commence From 2 PM On Holi | Image:PTI
Noida: Passenger services on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will commence from 2 pm on March 25 on account of Holi, officials said on Saturday.

After 2 pm, the trains would be available at a normal frequency of 15 minutes, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said, "On the occasion of the Holi festival - March 25, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2 pm." "Metro train services will thus start at 2 pm from both terminal stations on Aqua Line and will continue normally thereafter at a frequency of 15 minutes," the senior IAS officer said.

The Aqua Line of the NMRC continues in Noida and Greater Noida through 21 stations over a distance of 29.7 km.

The Delhi Metro, whose Blue Line and Magenta Line have stations in Noida, will start its services at 2.30 pm on March 25, officials said on Friday. 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 16:45 IST

