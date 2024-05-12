Advertisement

New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Noida Petrol Pump Hooliganism Case involving the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Amanatullah Khan, the Noida Police reached the home of the politician. Both Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas Ahmed have been reportedly absconding after the brawl incident at a petrol pump in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The police are on the lookout for the father-son duo and reached their home in Delhi in search of the politician and his son, whose high-handed attitude at the petrol pump in Noida led to outrage.

Noida Police arrive at Amanatullah Khan's residence | Photo: Republic

What happened at the Noida petrol pump?

On Tuesday, May 7, a CCTV footage went viral, wherein Amanatullah Khan's son Anas Ahmed was seen allegedly abusing staff of a petrol pump near Mahamaya Bridge, Sector 95, Noida. The MLA's son also hit the staff member with an iron rod. According to the staff, Anas wanted to break the queue at the petrol pump for his car.

The police filed a first information report (FIR) against the MLA and his son for allegedly threatening the police and beating the petrol pump staff.

However, Amanatullah Khan and his son Anas Ahmed are still at large. The police reached their residence in search of them.

This is a developing story.