Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Noida Police Commissioner Suspends 5 Cops in 'Talibani' Punishment Case

Noida Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh took significant action by suspending five policemen, including the station in-charge and outpost in-charge.

Shweta Singh
Woman kills her husband in Nagpur.
A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: In a recent development in the 'Talibani' punishment case, Noida Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh took significant action by suspending five policemen, including the station in-charge and outpost in-charge. The latest information reveals that Anuj Kumar Saini has been appointed as the in-charge of Sector 49 police station.

The suspension follows a disturbing incident on Saturday, where two assailants stabbed a young man, tied him to a bike, dragged him on the road, and presented him to the police. Subsequently, the perpetrators, after committing the heinous crime, circled the victim's body around the village in Baraula within the Sector 49 police station area.

The injured man succumbed to severe injuries during treatment. The two perpetrators, while attempting to escape, were arrested on the spot. Following their apprehension, the police took them to recover the knife used in the incident.

However, during this process, both assailants attacked the police force, leading to an encounter, in which Anuj and Nitin sustained injuries. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The roots of the incident trace back four years, stemming from a dispute between the deceased youth and the father of Anuj and Nitin. In the past, Mehdi Hasan, the victim, had attacked Anuj's father with a knife in retaliation for a previous dispute. The recent act saw Anuj and Nitin stabbing Mehdi Hasan before presenting him to the police.

This brutal murder has raised concerns about the effectiveness of Noida Police, especially in light of recent incidents, including a daylight murder in Sector 104 and the killing of an elderly man in Dankaur on the same day.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:54 IST

