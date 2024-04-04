Advertisement

Noida: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has intensified security measures. The personnel of Noida Police on Wednesday, April 3, carried out area domination exercise in Sector 37, Village Chalera, and adjoining areas to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

Area Domination was carried out by the Noida Police under the supervision of the Border Security Force (BSF), with the aim of bolstering security in the area.

Noida Police have also implemented various Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), including engaging in discussions with the public and sharing vital information to foster a sense of security and trust among the residents. Alongside, rigorous checks of history sheeters and known criminals have been undertaken during patrols.

The intensified security measures aim to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure that the electoral process proceeds smoothly and transparently.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida also held a meeting with ACP-2 Noida at the Jarcha police station to review the current situation. Instructions were given to control crime and maintain law and order, said the personnel present in the meeting.