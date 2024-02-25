English
Updated April 20th, 2022

Noida records 103 new Covid cases, 18 of them kids

Noida, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, on Wednesday reported 103 new Covid patients, including 18 children, officials said.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 467, they said.  Official data showed that while 103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday 6 am and Wednesday 6 am, 47 people recuperated from the disease during the period.

"Of the new cases, 18 are aged below 18 years," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

In the wake of a rise in Covid cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for immediate Covid- related assistance.  The tally of COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reached 99,257 while the death toll stood at 490, according to official data. PTI KIS NSD NSD

