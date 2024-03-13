Noida: Residents to Now Get Authorised Surface Parking in 35 Sectors

Representational Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida. | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Noida: With the Noida Authority finalising contractors for surface parking on Wednesday, residents of the city will now be able to make use of authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida. Surface parking would be available at a total of 35 sectors across three clusters, the Noida Authority said.

Contractor M G Infra Solutions has been authorised for surface parking in sectors 2, 6, 8, 15, 16, 25, 27, 29, 30, 41, 50, 51, 61 and 104, it said.

Contractor Milestone Security and Placement Services has been authorised for surface parking in sectors 33, 54, 57, 58, 59, 60, 125, 126, 127, 132, 135 and 144, while Ayush Parking Service will handle work in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 94, 104 and 120, it added.

"For smooth operation of traffic and to deal with the problem of traffic jams on various routes in Noida city, operation of surface parking on the routes/plots has been started by completing the process of e-tender for three clusters," the authority said.

"This will solve the problem of traffic jams due to vehicles parked unorganised on the roads and Noida Authority will also earn revenue," it added.

The authority said soon tenders for two more clusters of surface parking in the city would be finalised.

Parking tariff list

For two-wheelers, the base tariff is set at Rs 10 for up to two hours, with Rs 5 being charged for every additional hour. The charge for full-day parking is Rs 40 and the monthly rate is Rs 500.

For four-wheelers, the base tariff for surface parking is set at Rs 20 for two hours, beyond which Rs 10 will be charged for every additional hour. The charge for a full day has been set at Rs 80 and the monthly rate is Rs 1,500.

For buses/trucks, the base tariff is set at Rs 40 for the first two hours, beyond which Rs 20 will be charged for every additional hour. The full-day rate is set at Rs 200 and there is no applicable monthly charge in this case as such a facility is not being offered to trucks and buses.

With inputs from PTI.

