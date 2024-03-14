×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Noida: Schoolboy Falls to Death from 22nd Floor of High-Rise

A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Death
Noida: Schoolboy Falls to Death from 22nd Floor of High-Rise | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: A class 7 student died after he allegedly fell from the 22nd floor of a residential high-rise near here on Wednesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The 14-year-old boy had recently taken his annual examinations and its result is expected on Thursday, according to an official source.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm at the Supertech Eco Village 3 group housing society in Bisrakh.

"The boy died on the spot after falling from the 22nd floor of a residential tower of the society. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

A police officer said the boy, whose parents are music teachers, had recently taken his annual examinations for class 7 and the result is expected on Thursday.

The family lives in a flat on the second floor of the building while the boy allegedly jumped from the 22nd floor, the officer told PTI.

Advertisement

"The family could not confirm if the boy was under any pressure of studies or exam results or what prompted him to take the extreme step. The family has wished for no further investigation in the case," the officer said.

On February 22, a class 12 student in nearby Mahagun Mywoods Society died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building, within hours of taking a board examination, according to police.

Advertisement

While the exact reason for the extreme step was not ascertained, police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouses or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

Advertisement

In Uttar Pradesh, police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stone pelting

Stone Pelted

41 minutes ago
The Debate

BJP's second list

42 minutes ago
Kiran Abbavaram

Kiran Abbavaram Engaged

an hour ago
Pratap Simha

Big names dropped by BJP

an hour ago
DRI seizes smuggled gold worth around Rs 40 crores

Rs 40 Crore Gold Seized

an hour ago
BRS Leader kidnapped?

Drama in Telangana

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

President performs puja

an hour ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.

Belarus Supports India

an hour ago
Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

Chief Justice Felicitates

an hour ago
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Lok sabha polls

an hour ago
Thanglam

Tamil Movies In 2024

an hour ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

an hour ago
Respect

Biopics On Musicians

an hour ago
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Hollywood Sequel Of 2024

an hour ago
Curd and aloe vera

Curd-Based Hair Masks

an hour ago
International Day of Action for Rivers 2024

Day of Action for Rivers

an hour ago
election commission

EC Vacancies

an hour ago
shimla

jyotirlingas to come up

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News8 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo