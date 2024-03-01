Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Noida Shocker: Security Guards Beat Young Man and Women With Sticks, Taken Into Custody

High-voltage drama persisted in a housing society in Noidawhen security guards beat up a young man and some females.

Noida security guard beat up man and wome
Noida security guard beat up man and wome | Image:Republic
Noida: High-voltage drama persisted in a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh when security guards beat up a young man and some females. The incident is believed to have occurred on Thursday night. Residents of Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, Noida were in for a shock when a fight occurred involving the security personnel of the building complex.  

A young man along with some female companions in a car attempted to enter the society. However, since the vehicle did not have the society sticker, the guards did not allow the car to enter.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows security guards beating the young man and women accompanying him with a stick.

On the complaint of a resident of Paras Tierea Society, the Sector 142 Police Station in Noida has registered a first information report (FIR) against the guards.

Four security guards have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:15 IST

