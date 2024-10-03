Published 07:44 IST, October 3rd 2024
Noida Shocker: 50-year-old Woman Strangled To Death By Partner After Break Up, Body Dumped in Field
A 50-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly strangling to death his employer's domestic help with a gear wire and dumping her body in a field in Noida.
A 50-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly strangling to death his employer's domestic help with a gear wire and dumping her body in a field in Noida
