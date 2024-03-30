×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Noida Shocker: Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide

The deceased has left behind a suicide note.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide
Noida Student Dies by Suicide | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: Stressed over relationship issues and his future, a 21-year-old student in Noida allegedly died by suicide. The deceased has left behind a suicide note. Noida police have registered a case and investigating the matter further. 

On Friday, authorities received information about the distressing incident at the University in Noida's Sector-125. The student was found hanging inside a hostel room. Police personnel and a forensic team arrived at the spot to initiate a preliminary investigation. They cordoned off the area and sent the body for postmortem examination.

The police have begun questioning the family members and fellow students of the deceased youth to ascertain the exact reason which forced him to take the extreme step. 

Advertisement

Suicide note found

The second-year student, was pursuing a B.Tech program in Aerospace Sciences. A suicide note was recovered in the room where he had taken his own life.

Advertisement

According to police reports, the note indicated that the student was going through significant stress related to relationship issues and anxieties about his future career prospects.

While initial findings point to suicide as the cause of death, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to eliminate any suspicions of foul play.

Advertisement

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Advertisement

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

2 minutes ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

3 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

7 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

7 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

7 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

9 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

10 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

11 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

11 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

11 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

12 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

13 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

14 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

16 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

16 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

16 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

25 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo