Noida: Stressed over relationship issues and his future, a 21-year-old student in Noida allegedly died by suicide. The deceased has left behind a suicide note. Noida police have registered a case and investigating the matter further.



On Friday, authorities received information about the distressing incident at the University in Noida's Sector-125. The student was found hanging inside a hostel room. Police personnel and a forensic team arrived at the spot to initiate a preliminary investigation. They cordoned off the area and sent the body for postmortem examination.

The police have begun questioning the family members and fellow students of the deceased youth to ascertain the exact reason which forced him to take the extreme step.

Suicide note found

The second-year student, was pursuing a B.Tech program in Aerospace Sciences. A suicide note was recovered in the room where he had taken his own life.

According to police reports, the note indicated that the student was going through significant stress related to relationship issues and anxieties about his future career prospects.

While initial findings point to suicide as the cause of death, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to eliminate any suspicions of foul play.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7