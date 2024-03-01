English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Noida Stalled Legacy Projects: Registry Camp on Friday

A camp for the registry of flats included in the legacy stalled projects of group housing in Noida would begin here on Friday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
Real Estate
Noida Stalled Legacy Projects: Registry Camp on Friday | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: A camp for the registry of flats included in the legacy stalled projects of group housing in Noida would begin here on Friday, officials said.

The camp would be inaugurated on the premises of Express Zenith Society in Sector 77, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to officials, around 100 registries are expected on the first day of the camp and overall registries of more than 13,000 flats are to be done in the long term.

The development comes a week after Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M held a meeting with industry body CREDAI to resolve the issue of legacy stalled projects in line with the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee report.

Advertisement

"The Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority had requested the officials of CREDAI that in accordance with the government order dated December 21, 2023, issued in relation to the legacy stalled projects, all builders concerned should give their consent and deposit 25 per cent of the pending dues amount so that the sub-lease document can be executed in favour of the flat buyers," according to an official statement.

CREDAI Western Uttar Pradesh secretary Dinesh Gupta said almost all of the 57 developers who have projects in Noida have given their consent to the relief package.

Advertisement

"Not all the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee report have been accepted by the local authority but now CREDAI has accepted whatever relief has been offered which is zero period interest waiver (on delay during the two-year Covid period)," Gupta told PTI.

"The developers would get a benefit of a maximum of up to 15 per cent or 20 per cent of the total pending dues," he added.

Advertisement

Until the last week of February, Gupta said builders had deposited part Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore with the Noida Authority and around Rs 1,000 crore would be deposited in the coming days, which would speed up registries of an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 flats soon. (With inputs from PTI)  

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World12 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo